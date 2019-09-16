Investigations continue into attack on Tipp teenager in Cork

Gardaí in Cork are continuing investigations into an assault on a Tipperary student late last week.

The 19 year old suffered serious head injuries in the attack which happened shortly after midnight on Grand Parade in the city on Friday morning.

The first year college student was rushed to Cork University Hospital where he underwent emergency surgery – his condition is now described as stable.

Another student in his early 20s and from Cork City was arrested nearby after the incident – he was questioned at Mayfield Garda Station but has since been released without charge.