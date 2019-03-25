Investigation into New Inn assault

A man has suffered serious injuries following an assault in New Inn near Cashel.

Gardaí were called to the scene at a pub in the village at around 11 o’clock last night.

It’s understood the Emergency Response Unit was also deployed to the area.

A man in his 30s received head injuries and was taken to South Tipp General Hospital.

The pub remains sealed off today as Gardaí carry out an examination of the scene.

It’s believed a number of people were in the pub celebrating a confirmation.

No arrests have been made as yet – Gardaí in Cahir are appealing for witnesses to contact them on 052 7445630.