Information sought on Golden raid

A West Tipp businessman is counting the cost of an overnight break-in to his premises.

The Spar supermarket in Golden was targeted in the early hours of this morning.

Thousands of Euro worth of cigarettes were taken in the raid on O’Sullivan’s Spar store

Speaking on Tipp Today proprietor Anthony O’Sullivan said the men involved spent just a few minutes in the store.

The break-in occurred between 1 and 1.30 this morning.

The men were wearing balaclavas and gloves – they fled in the direction of Tipp Town in a red Volkswagen Golf which had been seen in the area earlier in the day.

Anthony O’Sullivan says rural businesses are fearful of being targeted by these criminal gangs.

Anyone with information on the break-in or who may have been in the Golden area anytime between 12.30 and 1.30am this morning is asked to contact Tipperary Town Gardaí on 062 51212.