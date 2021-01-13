Information sought on armed robbery in Borrisoleigh

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for information after two men armed with a large knife robbed a shop in Borrisoleigh.

Gardaí say that a large quantity of cash was taken in the incident at Meagher’s Newsagent near the Templemore Road junction on Main Street on Sunday evening at around 5pm.

Anybody with information is asked to contact Templemore Gardaí at (0504) 32630 or Thurles Gardaí at (0504) 25100.

Tipperary Crime Prevention Officer, Sgt Tom O’Dwyer, says they have details on a vehicle which they’re seeking as part of the investigation.

“If there was anybody in the Borrisoleigh area around the Main Street between 4.30 and 5.30 last Sunday evening, if they saw anything unusual at all please ring Templemore or Thurles Garda station.

“In particular we’re looking for a grey/silver Toyota Avensis car – we’d be interested in the movements of that car around that time.