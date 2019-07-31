Holy Year Cross vandalised

A Clonmel priest has branded as ‘very sad’ the vandalism which has taken place at the Holy Year Cross.

Swastikas were spray painted onto the Altar area and on the cross itself sometime yesterday afternoon.

The annual Holy Year Cross mass takes place this weekend as usual on the August Bank Holiday.

Committee member Patsy Lamb came across the spray paint yesterday afternoon and has to repaint the site ahead of this Monday’s mass.

He details the damage that’s been done.

Fr Michael Toomey will be saying the mass there next Monday – he says the vandals will not deter the mass going ahead…