Guilty verdict in Tipperary firearms case

A Tipperary man will be sentenced in July after being found guilty of conspiring to possess a firearm & ammunition and an explosive substance.

Thomas Bates of Abbey Street in Cahir has been remanded in custody following the guilty verdict from a jury at Clonmel Circuit Court.

The case followed an operation involving Gardaí and the FBI after the 51 year old tried to purchase illegal items on the “darknet”.

His co-accused – 34-year-old Nigel Gartland from Knocklofty Heights, Clonmel – was found not guilty on the direction of Judge Thomas Teehan.