Gates stolen from Ballynonty Garden of Remembrance

A Garda investigation is underway following the theft of the entrance gates at the Garden of Remembrance at Ballynonty.

The garden was set up in honour of those that died on the roads in the area and the remains of several young victims are buried within.

The lack of gates now means animals could gain access to the garden.

Ballynonty resident Sadie Heffernan helped set up the garden – she says the community is in shock following the theft.

Anybody who was in the area between 3.30pm yesterday and 9am this morning, is urged to contact Thurles Gardai on 0504 25100.