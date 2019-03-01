Gardaí warning of new telephone scam

Gardai in Nenagh are warning the public about a new telephone scam.

Victims of the scam have reported receiving a call from someone claiming to be a part of a well known service provider, informing them that there is a problem with their service.

The fraudster then informs the victim to carry out a series of actions on their computer which hands over remote access.

The ploy has been successful twice today, with sums of 5 and 10 thousand euro being siphoned from accounts in each instance.

Sergeant Declan O’Carroll is with Nenagh Garda station, he is warning the public to be vigilant