Gardaí in Clonmel are warning motorists not to leave valuables visible in cars when they’re parking.

A can was broken into in the Mulcahy Park area of the town yesterday afternoon between 3 and 5pm.

Some property was taken during the incident.

Gardaí are asking people not to leave anything on display when leaving the car and to bring items of value with them.

Motorists are also advised to make sure their cars are locked.