Gardaí in Tipperary have seized €13,500 of drugs and cash

Shortly before 7 last evening Gardaí from the Detective Branch in Carrick on Suir and the Clonmel District Drugs Unit carried out a search at an address on the Main Street in Carrick.

Cash, over 3300 suspected Alprazolam tablets and suspected cannabis herb with a value of approximately €10,000 was seized during the course of the search which was assisted by the Southern Region Dog Unit.

A man in his 30’s was arrested at the scene and is currently detained under Clonmel Garda Station.

At around 11 last night a search was also carried out at an address at Kickham Place, Mullinahone by the same Gardaí.

Suspected cannabis herb, amphetamines and cash to the value of €3,500 were seized along with a weighing scales and mobile phones.

No arrests were made during this search but Gardaí are following a definite line of inquiry.

Both searches were carried out as part an ongoing investigation into the sale and supply of drugs in the Clonmel Garda District but are not connected.