Gardaí seize drugs near Cahir

A man who was arrested for speeding near Cahir has appeared in court in connection with a major drug seizure.

Gardaí were on patrol on the M8 yesterday afternoon at approximately 3pm when they detected a car exceeding the speed limit.

The driver of the car was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving and for no insurance and no road tax while the car was seized.

During the course of a search of the car and the 39-year-old man, cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €38,000 was seized.

Kieran O’Regan from Bishopstown in Cork was brought before a special sitting of Cashel District Court today where he was granted bail to appear again on May 24th.