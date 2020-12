Members of the Clonmel District Drugs Unit were assisted by the Community Policing Unit and other members of the force in the search of a house in the Brook Crescent area of Clonmel last night.

€500 worth of cocaine and in excess of €3,000 in cash was recovered during the operation.

A man in his 20s was arrested and detained at the local Garda station – he has since been charged in connection with the seizure and is due to appear at Clonmel District Court on January 26th next.