Gardaí renew appeal for information on decapitation of Thurles statue

Thurles Gardaí have renewed their appeal for information on the decapitation of a statue in the town.



The head of the 19th century sculpture on the grounds of the Cathedral was removed sometime between Wednesday night and Thursday last week.

It’s thought that the vandalism was premeditated, however it’s hoped that if the head can be found, the statue can be repaired.

The Cathedral has undergone works over the past number of years and is a source of pride for the people of Thurles according to Councillor Jim Ryan.

He says something like this cannot happen again…

Meanwhile, Gardaí in Thurles are renewing their appeal for information.

Superintendent Pat Murphy has asked that anyone in the area between Wednesday night at 10:30 and Thursday morning to come forward..

Thurles Gardaí can be contacted on 0504-25100.