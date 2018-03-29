Gardaí investigating theft of medicine in Thurles

Gardaí in Thurles have issued a warning to the public in relation to a batch of medicines which were stolen during the course of a burglary.

The burglary took place in the Thurles area on Saturday March 24.

A number of animal sedatives were stolen during the raid.

Investigating Gardaí are warning that these sedatives are harmful if used for human consumption.

Some of the stolen products include Dolethal, Euthanimal and Chanazine.

Anyone with information or who may have come across these products is asked to contact Thurles Garda Station on 0504 25100, the Garda Confidential Line 1 800 666 111 or any Garda Station.