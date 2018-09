Thieves who broke into a Clonmel church earlier this week apparently made off with very little.

Gardaí are investigating the incident at St Mary’s Church in Irishtown which happened between 7 on Tuesday night and 7 the following morning.

Anyone who may have noticed suspicious activity around the church in Irishtown is asked to contact Clonmel Gardaí on 052 6177640.

Sean Slattery is caretaker at St Mary’s.