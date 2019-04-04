Gardaí investigate two serious incidents in Clonmel

An attempt was made to abduct a woman on the Western Road in the town last night.

She was walking between the roundabout at St Lukes and the turn-off for the Glenconnor Garden Centre when the incident happened at around 9.15pm.

Superintendent Willie Leahy of Clonmel Garda Station outlines what happened.

Meanwhile investigations are also underway into an assault which took place in the Wilderness Grove estate in Clonmel around 9 o’clock last night.

The victim was hospitalised following the attack by another man who had driven into the estate.

Superintendent Leahy is appealing for witnesses to the incident.