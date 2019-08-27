Gardaí investigate spate of burglaries in South Tipp

Gardaí in Clonmel are investigating a number of thefts from the area in the last week.

Items such as bicycles, a trailer and a lawnmower have been stolen.

Last Thursday evening a blue Ifor Williams double horsebox was stolen from Kilvemnon Mullinahone.

The incident occurred sometime between 12noon and 5pm.

Gardaí understand that the suspect vehicle that towed it away was a Mercedes sprinter or similar type van.

The van has been located in the Dublin area, but Gardaí are keen for witnesses to come forward in relation to the incident, as the trailer may have been used in other robberies in the area.

A John Deere lawnmower was also taken from Kilvemnon National School sometime between last Thursday and Froday.

Superintendent Willie Leahy says there could be a connection…

A similar incident happened in Kilsheelan GAA club sometime between the 16th and 23rd of August.

A Kubota orange lawnmower, worth around 18,000 euro was taken.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have seen a similar lawnmower being transported in the area to come forward.

Meanwhile, bicycles worth a significant sum of money were stolen from the outskirts of Clonmel.

A number of them have been recovered in the area, however, there are no leads on the others.

Superintendent Willie Leahy has the details…

Clonmel Gardaí can be contacted on 052-6177640.