Gardaí investigate public order incident in Templemore

A number of men are said to have been involved in an altercation on Church Street in Templemore last evening.

Gardaí were called to the scene at around 6.30pm.

A passing ambulance was flagged down and two men were hospitalised with what are described as non-life threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made – Gardaí in Templemore are anxious to hear from anyone who may have been in the area at the time or who witnessed the incident.

In particular they would welcome dash cam footage from motorists who may have passed the scene.

Investigating Gardaí can be contacted on 0504 31011.