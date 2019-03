Meagher’s Daybreak outlet on Kerry Street in Fethard was targeted by thieves shortly at around 2.30am.

It’s understood they used a con-saw to remove the ATM while tills were also taken in the raid.

It’s believed the thieves gained access through the roof of the premises.

A white Opel Vivaro van – registration number 12-TN-243 – was taken from the compound at Kerry Street.

Any information on the break-in to the Daybreak store in Fethard can be given to Clonmel Gardaí on 052 6177640.