A fire was apparently lit at the bottom of a CCTV pole on Sir John’s Road in Carrick on Suir earlier this week.

This resulted in wiring in the pole melting while the modem was also destroyed knocking out the CCTV camera.

The incident happened sometime between 8pm on Wednesday night and 7 yesterday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Carrick on Suir Gardaí on 051 640024.