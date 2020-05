A car has been seized by Gardaí in Cahir for a litany of offences.

The vehicle was stopped in the Ardfinnan area this morning when it was spotted acting suspiciously.

On using the Mobility App Gardaí found that the driver was uninsured while the Peugeot had not been taxed in over 3½ years and the NCT has also been out for some time.

The driver is facing a court appearance while their car has been impounded.