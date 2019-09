Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a van with cash and car parts was hijacked in the Caherconlish area of Limerick yesterday.

A gang of four men ambushed the driver of the van at about three o’clock – the driver of the van was not injured.

The van was later found abandoned in the Kilcolman area of North Tipperary.

The car the men used, a black BMW 1 series, is still missing, and the search for the men is taking place across Munster.