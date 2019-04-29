Gardai call for increase in 24 hour armed support units

Rank and File Gardaí in Tipperary are backing calls for armed units to be in place in every division.

They say the current situation does no provide adequate cover.

It comes ahead of the Garda Representative Association’s annual conference which begins in Co. Kerry this evening.

Tipperary’s GRA rep – Garda Tom Finnan – says the current situation doesn’t provide the cover needed.

The Justice Minister is supporting the calls for 24-hour armed support units in divisions nationwide.

However, Minister Charlie Flanagan remains cautious of arming all Gardaí.

Speaking from Killarney, Minister Flanagan says there is scope for the expansion of armed-support units.

Resources to tackle criminal gangs will be discussed at the conference following a rise in ATM robberies along the border.

The conference will also hear calls to increase the age at which Gardaí must retire, extra allowances for members living in rent pressure zones, access to the flu vaccine and for all Garda cars to be fitted with GPS.