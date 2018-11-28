Gardaí appeal for witnesses to serious collision in Clonmel

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a serious road traffic collision on the outskirts of Clonmel to contact them.

The incident happened at around 6:30pm yesterday on the N24 between the Cahir Road roundabout and Condon’s Cross at Knockanore.

A male pedestrian in his 30s was struck by a lorry causing serious injuries.

The man was taken to South Tipperary Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052 6177640 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.