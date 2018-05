Gardaí in Nenagh are appealing for witnesses to a robbery in the town.

The incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon at around lunchtime, when two juveniles were robbed in the Summerhill area of the town.

A juvenile has been arrested, and has been charged with two counts of robbery as well as other offences.

Gardaí are asking for any witnesses to the incident or for anyone who was in the Summerhill area on Wednesday lunchtime to contact them on 067-31333.