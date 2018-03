Gardai are appealing for witnesses after the body of a man in his 70’s was found on a roadside near the Tipperary border.

The remains of the man was discovered at Curraghlahan, Banagher yesterday afternoon.

Gardai in Birr want anyone who travelled the roads between Shannon Harbour and Harbour Cross between 7pm on Monday and yesterday afternoon to contact them.

A post mortem has been carried out and foul play is not suspected.