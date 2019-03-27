Gardaí appeal for New Inn dash-cam footage

Investigations into a serious assault in New Inn over the weekend are ongoing.

Two men aged in their 20’s and 30’s received head injuries during the incident on Sunday night – they were taken to South Tipp General Hospital.

One was discharged in the early hours of Monday morning, while the other man was transferred to Cork University Hospital where he underwent surgery and he remains in a serious condition.

Follow up searches were conducted at at least two sites in the Clonmel area yesterday, where a number of items were seized for examination.

Gardaí have reiterated their appeal for anyone who was in the New Inn area or passing through between 10pm and 11:30pm on Sunday night contact them at Cahir Garda Station.

Speaking on Tipp Today this morning Inspector James White said they’re particularly interested in dashcam footage…