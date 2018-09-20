Gardaí appeal for information following burglaries overnight

Gardaí are appealing for the public’s help in relation to a number of burglaries in Tipperary overnight.

Items were taken from two premises in Roscrea, as well as one in Templemore and one in Thurles.

It’s believed the incidents occurred between midnight and 2am this morning.

Gardaí are looking for information on two vehicles believed to be involved.

One they believe is a dark coloured car possibly a BMW 5series, and the other is a silver vehicle – possibly an Opel Vectra or Toyota Avensis.

Anyone who has any information, or who may have seen the vehicles acting suspiciously in those areas are asked to contact Roscrea Gardaí on 0505-24230 or Thurles Gardaí on 0504-25100.