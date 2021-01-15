Gardaí appeal for information on Clonmel robbery

A delivery driver was robbed in Clonmel in the early hours of this morning.

Shortly after 1am the woman was walking back to her car on Ormonde Close in Thomas Street in the town when she was approached by a man who demanded her money and mobile phone.

The victim was not injured during the incident and the man left the scene in an unknown direction.

Detective Gardaí are currently canvasing the area for CCTV footage.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was in the Ormonde Close, Ormonde Court, Thomas Street or Prior Park areas at around 1am – and in particular drivers with dashcam footage – to contact Gardaí in Clonmel on 052- 617 7640.