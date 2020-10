Gardaí have made two separate fireworks seizures in south Tipperary in recent days.

Operation Tombola is targeting the use of such items over the Halloween period, and Gardaí in the Clonmel District seized a quantity of fireworks in the attic of a house in Elm Park.

An unrelated stop and search of a car in Carrick on Suir also led to the seizure of fireworks.

Gardaí are urging people to be conscious of the risks of fireworks this Halloween.