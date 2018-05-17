Garda college Templemore set for influx of new recruits

The Garda College in Templemore is set for another influx of students.

The Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan’s announced the launch of this year’s recruitment campaign.

He says it’s to part of the Government’s commitment to increase the strength of the gardai to 15 thousand members by 2021.

The Minister said that a damaging legacy of the economic recession was a reduction in Garda numbers and the closure of the College in mid – Tipp.

However, since the Templemore College was reopened in September 2014, almost 1,770 recruits have attested as members of the force.

It’s expected that successful candidates from the new campaign will enter the programme from quarter 2 in 2019.