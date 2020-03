319 new members of the Gardaí will be sworn into the force in Templemore later.

Many of the recruits will be required to go back to the Garda College after the Covid-19 emergency is over to complete their training.

However, this cohort will have full powers of other members of the force and will be deployed across the country.

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan says it is a necessary measure while members of the force working in the college will be redeployed.