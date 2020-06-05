Garda celebrates almost four decades in Clonmel

It’s a special day for a member of An Garda Siochana in the Tipperary Division.

Garda Aine Donnelly was stationed to Clonmel 39 years ago today.

She now serves as the Juvenile Liaison Officer for the Clonmel and Cahir Districts.

The Longford native admits a lot has changed in the intervening years.

“That was a challenge in itself I suppose both inside and outside the station. You know people getting used to seeing a female in uniform and I suppose taking you seriously.”

“Back then we had to wear a skirt and we weren’t issued with batons.”