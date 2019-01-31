Further evidence in Tipperary murder trial

The murder trial of Tipperary farmer Patrick Quirke has heard it will be alleged that his ex-lover asked someone if Gardaí would be able to tell if there was a body in the boot.

Mr. Quirke from Breanshamore denies murdering Mary Lowry’s boyfriend Bobby Ryan, whose remains were found on her farm in 2013.

Today was Mrs Lowry’s second day being cross-examined by Bernard Condon, Patrick Quirke’s barrister.

Again he questioned the reliability of her evidence, to which she replied: “I’m telling the truth, the whole truth”.

He pointed to what he considered to be inconsistencies in the evidence she gave to Gardaí and the testimony she gave in court.

She said: “This is a murder trial, and is pretty serious. I am telling the truth and I want justice for Bobby Ryan”.

She also said she had no memory of a call allegedly made to Bobby’s sister-in-law, during which it’s claimed she asked her about fingerprints and whether Gardaí would be able to tell if there was a “body in the boot”.

She said it was “highly unlikely” she would say such a thing.

She also denied using the witness box as a platform to speak directly to the local newspapers and “rebuild her reputation”.

She described herself as a “kind woman” and said: “I want to solve this murder mystery as best I can.