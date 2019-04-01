Further evidence heard at Patrick Quirke murder trial

Patrick Quirke’s murder trial has heard finger and palm marks found on items taken from Bobby Ryan’s DJ van did not match the accused.

The 50-year-old farmer from Breanshamore, Co. Tipperary denies murdering his ex-lover’s boyfriend on a date between June 3 2011 and April 30th 2013.

Bobby Ryan’s DJ van was found unlocked at Bansha Woods not long after he was reported missing on June 3rd 2011.

The public woodland is located just two and a half kilometres from Mary Lowry’s farm at Fawnagown.

She was in a relationship with the 52yo at the time and was the last reported person to see him alive on the day he went missing.

Det Garda Fiona Maguire said she examined five finger prints developed from a diary found in Bobby’s van. Four of those matched his daughter.

The court heard she found no match on the national database for the fifth print and it also wasn’t a match for the accused Patrick Quirke.

She also found no matches for two palm marks on a drivers licence.

Another Garda witness said he also found no matches for fingerprints lifted from an aftershave bottle found in the van and a panel from the rear driver’s side door.