Dwyer judgement headache for Government – Blackwell

The CEO of the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre, Tipperary woman Noeline Blackwell, says yesterday’s High Court judgement regarding convicted murderer Graham Dwyer is a “headache” for the government.

He won his legal action against the Garda Commissioner and the State over data from mobile phones.

The High Court found that the Irish legislation, which allows data from mobile phones to be kept and accessed, breaches EU law and the European Convention on Human Rights.

The ruling could have major implications for other criminal cases.

Noeline Blackwell, says the government knew this was a problem: