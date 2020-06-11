Drugs Unit seize cash in Clonmel raid

A quantity of cash believed to be the proceeds of criminal activity has been seized by Gardaí in County Tipperary.

Shortly after 1 o’clock yesterday afternoon members of the Clonmel District Drugs Unit executed a search warrant at a house in Elm Park in Clonmel.

During the course of the search €11,500 in cash was seized along with €200 of suspected controlled drugs and a mobile phone.

No arrests were made but Gardaí are following a definite line of inquiry.

Investigations are continuing in relation to the origins of the cash.