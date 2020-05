A woman has been arrested following the seizure of drugs and cash in Clonmel.

Members of the Clonmel District Drugs Unit – assisted by local Gardaí – executed a search warrant at a house in the Old Bridge area of the town on Monday afternoon.

During the course of the search suspected amphetamines, cocaine and cannabis with an estimated street value of €3,400 were found.

Gardaí also seized approximately €2,700 in cash and a weighing scales.