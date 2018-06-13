Drugs and a firearm seized in Clonmel

Gardaí began a major search operation at several locations around Clonmel this morning.

It was in relation to criminal investigations and drug related activity in the area.

Local officers were being backed up by the Armed Support Unit, the Garda Dog Unit, the Divisional Drug Unit and detectives.

25 probationary Gardaí from the Garda training college in Templemore were also involved in the operation as were customs officials.

Two men have been arrested – they are being detained at Cahir Garda Station.

As well as a quantity of suspected drugs officers have also seized ammunition and a firearm.

The Garda operation has now finished.