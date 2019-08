Gardaí have seized a significant quantity of drugs in Tipperary.

Officers on patrol in the Garracummer area of Kilcommon near the Tipp – Limerick border stopped a car yesterday.

Cocaine with a value of 70,000 Euro and an estimated 40,000 worth of cannabis herb were discovered during a subsequent search.

A man in his 30s was arrested at the scene – he is currently detained at Tipperary Town Garda Station.