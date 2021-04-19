Drugs and cash seized following Garda operation in Carrick on Suir

A man has been arrested following the seizure of drugs and cash in Carrick on Suir.

Officers from the District Drugs Unit and uniformed officers from Clonmel Garda station executed a search warrant at a house in Carrick on Suir on Friday night at 9pm.

Suspected Xanax tablets worth approximately €1,200 were seized along with €250 in cash and several mobile phones.

A man in his early 20s was arrested at the scene – he has since been released and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.