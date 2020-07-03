Drugs and cash seized in Clonmel

Shortly after 8 o’clock last night Gardaí searched a house in Elm Park during which xanax and diazepam pills worth approximately €1,300 along with a small amount of suspected cannabis herb were found.

€330 in cash and a mobile phone were also seized.

The operation by members of the Clonmel District Drugs Unit and Clonmel Community Policing Unit was part of an ongoing operation targeting the sale and supply of drugs.

No arrests were made but investigating Gardaí are following a definite line of enquiry.