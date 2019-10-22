Drug taking and anti-social behaviour highlighted in Thurles

It’s claimed residents in parts of Thurles are having to put up with major anti-social behaviour issues.

Councillor Jim Ryan is calling for action to tackle the problems on College Lane which connects the College Green housing estate with Kickham Street.

He raised the issue at yesterday’s monthly meeting of Thurles Municipal District saying the situation there is getting out of hand.

Meanwhile Councillor Ryan says the CCTV in Thurles town centre is not fit for purpose.

He has asked that funding be sought to upgrade the system.

The independent representative says the problems were highlighted by a number of people who had tried to access footage from the system.