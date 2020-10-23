Drug seizure and arrest in North Tipperary

Pat Murphy
Photo courtesy of An Garda Siochana

Officers from Roscrea assisted by the Southern Region Dog Unit and the Divisional Crime Unit, carried out two searches at houses in the Roscrea area at 9 o’clock yesterday morning.

During the first search Gardaí seized €2,500 of suspected cannabis herb, a weighing scales and a small amount of cash.

No arrests were made in relation to this incident but Gardaí are following a definite line of enquiry.

During the second search €1,000 of suspected cocaine was seized along with €100 of suspected cannabis herb and a weighing scales.

A juvenile in his mid-teens, was arrested and brought to Roscrea Garda Station.

He has since been charged and is due to appear before Nenagh District Court today.