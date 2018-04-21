Drop in Tipperary burglary figures

There has been a significant decrease in the number of burglaries occurring in Tipperary, according to CSO figures.

375 occurred in Tipperary in 2017, which is down 15% when compared with 2016.

According to figures released by the Central Statistics Office, there has been a 3.3% increase in burglaries nationwide, from 18,500 in 2016 to more than 19,000 last year.

However, figures in Tipperary are bucking the trend, with a significant decrease of 15% in the number robberies in the county – down from 434 to 375.

The highest number of incidents occurred in the 4th quarter of the year, with 131 reported between October and December.

In a recent survey of 400 homeowners by insurer myhouse.ie, 21% said they had been burgled or they know someone who has been in the last 24 months.

The survey revealed that Irish people take a very pro-active approach to protecting their properties – 78% reported that they have never allowed their home insurance cover to lapse.