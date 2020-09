Investigations are continuing after a motorist produced a fake driving licence when stopped by Gardaí in Cahir yesterday.

Officers were operating an Anti-Crime checkpoint on the Tipperary Road when they stopped a vehicle.

The driver of the BMW presented what appeared to be a fake driving licence, which was confirmed using the Mobility App.

The motorist was then arrested on suspicion of drug driving after testing positive for Cannabis.

The licence was seized for forensic examination.