A man being questioned in connection with a car fire in Carrick-on-Suir last month has been released from custody.

The man in his late 30s was arrested yesterday morning after Gardai executed a search warrant at a house in Waterford.

The arrest is part of an investigation into the criminal damage incident at Mountain View in Carrick on March 25th.

The man was being held at Clonmel Garda Station – a file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.