Date set for Patrick Quirke murder conviction appeal

An appeal by Tipperary man Patrick Quirke against his conviction for murder will be heard late next year.

He was given a mandatory life sentence last May for the killing of Bobby Ryan following the longest murder trial in the history of the state.

Mr Ryan went missing on June 3rd 2011 – his remains were found 22 months later in an underground run-off tank on a farm leased by Patrick Quirke at Fawnagown near Tipp Town.

Quirke subsequently appealed the conviction which has been fixed for October 13th 2020.

The hearing is expected to last four days.