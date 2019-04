Councillor Mark Fitzgerald has organised a public meeting with the Gardaí and Property Marking to inform locals of their services.

Property marking ensures your Eircode is stamped on valuable property – so in the event of a burglary the property is easily identifiable.

It’s hoped the scheme can be rolled out in Tipperary shortly.

Cllr Fitzgerald says they provide other services also.

It’s on at 8pm in the Tirry Centre in Fethard.