Crime investigation in Tipperary being hampered by GDPR

The issue was raised by Independent TD Michael Lowry in the Dáil through a Parliamentary Question and also at the recent Joint Policing Committee meeting in Tipperary town.

The CCTV system in Fethard is housed in the Garda Station.

Now, due to a ruling from the Data Protection Commissioner, the Gardai cannot access or use the footage because of data ownership issues.

Tipperary’s Chief Superintendent Derek Smart told councillors this is an ongoing issue, which needs to be resolved.

Speaking to Tipp FM News, Deputy Lowry said this is an example of GDPR gone out of control, as there are crimes happening in Fethard and the CCTV is of no use.